Harry Lee Taylor, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022. Harry was born April 29, 1940, to William R. Taylor and Elizabeth Taylor. He grew up in the Forest Mill community along with brother, Billy Taylor and sisters Judy Taylor Smith and June Taylor Rigney. Harry graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1960, where he was a proud member of the Red Raider football team.He served in the United States Navy from 1960-1963. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Manchester and opened Taylor’s Texaco and Service Station on State Highway 41 where he served many customers with his trusty sidekick Rebel. On August 28, 1965, Harry married Iva Jones. They were married for 57 years and shared a treasured life with family and friends. Harry Lee was a member of the Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church. They have two children, Harry Lee Taylor, Jr. and LeAnn Taylor Hays. Harry Jr. is married to Susanne Smotherman Taylor, and they have one son, Tyler, and one grandchild, Mia. LeAnn is married to Johnny Hays, and they have two children, Kathryn and John.Harry was the owner of Middle Tennessee Pole Buildings Construction. He was an avid outdoorsman and was a member of the Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization in Coffee County. He loved to spend time hunting, fishing, training hunting dogs, and vegetable gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and never turned down an opportunity to share a laugh and a story about his many life experiences.

Funeral services for Harry Lee will be conducted on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2 PM at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mark Barron officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Forest Mill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held with Pastor Mark Darron officiating on Saturday, October 8, from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Douglas Duncan, Calvin Crouch, Bud Riddle, Jimmy Parton, Donnie Lovelady and David Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Harry to the Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization in Coffee County at SBCO P.O.Box 521 Manchester, TN 37349



