Harris Middle School receives $3,000 grant for community garden

Harris Middle School in Shelbyville will build a community garden where students can learn to grow vegetables and share the harvest with school families experiencing food insecurity.

Bridge Bedford awarded a $3,000 grant to teachers Matthew Forman, Jamie Leonard, Sarah Stallings and Meghan Bailey. The money will help pay for raised beds, fencing and other materials needed to build the garden.

At least 12 classrooms will be able to use the garden for hands-on lessons in plant science, including photosynthesis and the nitrogen cycle. Students will also learn small-scale gardening skills they can use at home.

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The school plans to share the produce with Harris Middle School families who need it. Future plans could include a student-run farmers market and donations of surplus produce to local food banks.

According to Bedford County Schools, Bridge Bedford awarded $25,278 in grants on Oct. 15 for 20 projects across 10 schools. The grants were funded through proceeds from last year’s CC5K.