Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Harris Middle School receives $3,000 grant for community garden

Published

Photo from Harris Middle School FB Page

Harris Middle School in Shelbyville will build a community garden where students can learn to grow vegetables and share the harvest with school families experiencing food insecurity.

Bridge Bedford awarded a $3,000 grant to teachers Matthew Forman, Jamie Leonard, Sarah Stallings and Meghan Bailey. The money will help pay for raised beds, fencing and other materials needed to build the garden.

At least 12 classrooms will be able to use the garden for hands-on lessons in plant science, including photosynthesis and the nitrogen cycle. Students will also learn small-scale gardening skills they can use at home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The school plans to share the produce with Harris Middle School families who need it. Future plans could include a student-run farmers market and donations of surplus produce to local food banks.

According to Bedford County Schools, Bridge Bedford awarded $25,278 in grants on Oct. 15 for 20 projects across 10 schools. The grants were funded through proceeds from last year’s CC5K.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Major I-24 and Highway 55 Closures Begin Friday Night in Manchester; New Traffic Patterns Start Monday

Motorists traveling through Manchester this weekend should prepare for major traffic disruptions as the Tennessee Department of Transportation prepares to close portions of Interstate...

5 days ago

News

Tracy City Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Solicitation of Minor

A Tracy City man has been arrested following an investigation involving the alleged solicitation of a minor in Grundy County. According to the Grundy...

5 days ago

Coffee County News

Manchester Seeking Volunteers for Two City Boards; Applications Due November 30

The City of Manchester is seeking volunteers to serve on two local boards and commissions, with applications being accepted through November 30, 2026. According...

5 days ago

Sports

Coffee County Middle School Basketball Splits Thursday Night Games at South Franklin

By Owen Whitsett Coffee County Middle School basketball traveled to South Franklin Middle School Thursday night, splitting a pair of matchups as the Lady...

4 days ago