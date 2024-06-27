Connect with us

News

Harper named interim Coffee County 911 Director; board says former director did not face toxic work environment

Published

Sam Harper

Coffee County 911 Center has an interim director.

The Coffee County Consolidated Communications Board met in a special-called meeting Wednesday to discuss the hiring process for replacing Scott LeDuc, who recently resigned.

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin informed the board that a new full-time director should be hired by the end of the calendar year. After some discussion Manchester Alderman Joey Hobbs nominated Sam Harper to be the interim director of the center while a search is conducted for a permanent replacement. Commissioner Tim Stubblefield moved to cease nominations and Harper was approved unanimously.

Harper started work at the center immediately the following day (Thursday).

Prior to nominating Harper, the board listened to pitches from Harper and Bob Jarman, who is currently the operations manager at the center.

Many on the board expressed concern for Jarman attempting to execute two positions – that of director and operations manager – for a lengthy period of time.

Harper previously served as the chief of staff to late Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny.

HIRING PROCESS

Partin said the board will coordinate with Coffee County Human Relations department to start the hiring process and return for a called meeting around July 24th to discuss qualifications and job description before posting the job. He added that the board should hope to have a permanent director in place by no later than December 31st.

Whoever the new director is will replace Scott LeDuc, who resigned on June 19th and cited a “toxic work environment.”

Communications board chairwoman Missy Deford took time near the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting to refute a report that stated that LeDuc was “disciplined in an open meeting” and to push back that he faced a toxic work environment.

Hear what Deford had to say:

Missy Deford speaks about the resignation of Scott Leduc — Thunder Radio WMSR Audio

Partin indicated during Wednesday’s meeting that LeDuc was hiring too many employees for the center without going through proper channels.

