On February 1st, 2023 at 9:43 PM, Harold Mahlon Liner, Jr. peacefully left this life to continue living for eternity with his Savior. He was surrounded at his home by family who sang favorite hymns and Gospel songs over him as he drew his last breath with this temporary body. Harold was a Church of the Nazarene preacher’s kid and grew up in parsonages across the Southeast US. His family had lived in almost a dozen cities by the time he graduated from Central High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He had been accepted at the University of Chattanooga, but when he received the news that his parents were called to serve in yet another city, it didn’t take long for one of his dad’s church members to offer him a room in their home so that he could remain in Chattanooga to attend college. Harold was that rare fellow who used both sides of his brain. He graduated from University of Chattanooga in 1966 with a degree in chemistry, but he also sang Southern Gospel music in groups with his brother Mark and wife Hazel. Harold used that experience to later fill in as worship leader at his local church, and even later, volunteered to lead worship at Lifecare Center in Tullahoma for several years. At a revival led by his father, Harold noticed the pianist, a friend from his childhood. He decided to speak to her after the service, thus beginning a beautiful life together filled with love, music, and family. Harold and Hazel sang duets regularly, incorporating their children, grandchildren, and in-laws into singing as they joined the family. While in Missouri, he and Hazel served as registered song evangelists in the Church of the Nazarene. If you gave him the first few words or notes of any hymn, Gospel song, or many other genres, he could and would sing the entire song for you! Harold was drafted into the Army in 1967. He was admitted into Officer Training School, then began flight school as a helicopter pilot. He served one tour in Vietnam, from 1969 – 70. Returning stateside, Harold relocated with his family from Ft. Wolters, TX to Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri and moved up in rank. There were fewer opportunities in the Army for helicopter pilots, so Harold achieved his degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla, and began working in the Directorate of Engineering and Housing at several duty stations. He served overseas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (1978 – 1980) and Schweinfurt, Germany (1980 – 1983). His family has many fond memories and stories from these years. His last military assignment was Ft. Dix, New Jersey. With the goal of becoming a teacher, Harold achieved his Master of Education with an emphasis in Chemistry and Physics, graduating in 1986 from Trenton State University and retiring from the Army in 1987. Harold began his civilian career teaching at Pemberton Township High School, Pemberton, New Jersey in 1987, where he taught physics, chemistry, biology, physical science and earth science. When it was time to return to his beloved south, Harold and Hazel moved to Normandy, Tennessee in 1992, where he began teaching at Tullahoma High School. While at THS, Harold was much more than a teacher. He instituted a new science course, Principles of Technology, which was geared toward students on a technical path. He also mentored and supervised the independent study program for math and science, for those students interested in competing in the International Science and Engineering Fair. This is widely accepted as the “Olympics of Science and Math” competition. Over the 17 years he led the program, THS took 55 students to the International Science and Engineering Fair, which is held in a different city every year. Outside of his career, Harold served as the Coffee County Republican Chairperson for two years and was very active in the organization. Anyone who saw his truck or his front yard during election season knew how important local and national politics was to him! Harold also loved the outdoors. He spent many hours hunting, fishing and shooting with friends and family. He also took pride in caring for his lawn, garden, and blueberry bushes. After retirement, Harold spent much time with his grandchildren. He taught his two oldest grandchildren their homeschool high school science classes, volunteered with his grandson Adam’s Boy Scout troop, Troop 158, and recorded countless hours of his granddaughter Emily Joye playing piano and violin. His grandson-in-law so enjoyed the many hours of conversation the two were able to have over the last four years. He loved his youngest grandson, Lennox, and was always excited when he could come to stay the weekend to spend time with his Papa and Gramma. Anyone who knew Harold Liner knew three things about him: he loved God deeply and served him with his life. He loved his wife and family above anyone else, and he had the greatest sense of humor of anyone you would ever meet. His family has been deeply impacted by all three, and his memory will most definitely live on through the telling and retelling of his many humorous stories. Mr. Liner was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina on March 27th, 1943 to the late Harold Mahlon Liner, Sr. and Martha L. Lear. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Mark Allen Liner. He is survived by his wife, Hazel Ledford Liner; one daughter, Marleeta Yardumian (Don); two sons, Randall Liner (Nettie) and Joshua Liner (Chloe); and three grandchildren, Adam Jeffrey Yardumian, Emily Joye Yardumian Smith (Jacob), and Lennox Joseph Liner. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00pm-3:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 3:00pm with Dr. John Anderson and Pastor Michael Simon officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.

