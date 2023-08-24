Connect with us

Harlem Legends to play at CHS in October; local all-stars sought

The Harlem Legends – a group of former players from the Harlem Globetrotters, NBA, NFL and other professionals, will be coming to Coffee County Central High School on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Local Coffee County All Stars are being sought to play in a game against the legends. If you’re interested in playing – contact CHS athletic director Brandon McWhorter at 931-723-5159 or email mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net.

General admission to watch is $20 and tip is at 6 p.m. There is a kids clinic at 4 p.m. for $30 and a VIP meet & greet for $35 at 5 p.m.

Some legends include Michael “Memphis” Douglas, Larry “Shorty” Coleman, Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown, Trey Moore, Daeirus Jiles, Robert Franklin, Denori Berry, Marcus Johnson and more.

