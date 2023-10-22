Harlem Globetrotter Legends to visit Manchester Saturday; tickets still available

Tickets are still available for the Harlem Globetrotter Legends – who will visit Manchester on Saturday, Oct. 28 and put on a basketball show against the Coffee County “All Stars.”

The CC All Stars will be comprised of local educators, law enforcement personnel, politicians, coaches and other leaders.

Meanwhile, the Harlem Legends are comprised of former Harlem Globetrotters such as Michael Douglas, Larry “Shorty” Coleman, Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown and many others.

The show promises to included fun, prizes and family entertainment for all. Concessions will be available.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

Very limited spots are available for a kids clinic that starts at 4 p.m. and those tickets can be purchased by clicking here (clinic price includes game admission).

For more information, contact mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net