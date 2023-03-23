Hansert recognized for addition of sign at baseball field

Coffee County resident Scott Hansert was recently honored by the Coffee County Board of Education for his outstanding efforts in helping to erect a new digital sign next to the Coffee County Central High School baseball field. The board recognized Hansert’s leadership in planning and fundraising for the construction of the sign, which cost $30,000 and was completed within a year.

The new digital sign will be used to display important information about upcoming games, events, and other news. In addition to being a valuable resource for the school, the sign is also a source of revenue for the upkeep of the Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility.

The hitting facility, which was constructed in memory of Crethan Hansert, was built in 2005 for the CHS baseball and softball teams.

Crethan was a senior at CHS and played right field for the Raiders when he was tragically killed in a car accident on October 31, 2003. Since then, the facility has served as a valuable resource for the teams and a tribute to Crethan’s memory.