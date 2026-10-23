Hands-On Science Center to Host Pumpkin Destruction Saturday on November 7

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. — If you’re wondering what to do with those leftover Halloween pumpkins, save them for a day of fun at the Hands-On Science Center!

Get ready for science, engineering, and a whole lot of pumpkin smashing! The Hands-On Science Center will host Pumpkin Destruction Saturday on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., inviting families and science enthusiasts to experience the explosive—and messy—side of STEM.

This special event will put pumpkins to the ultimate test as visitors explore the science and engineering behind their spectacular destruction. Save your Halloween pumpkins to bring to launch, lob and soar at this event!

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Adding some serious engineering power to the fun, the Hands-On Science Center has teamed up with its longtime community partners at Perikin Enterprises, LLC, who were thrilled to take on the challenge of designing and building a dynamic, powerful pumpkin launcher specifically for the event.

Perikin Enterprises has been a consistent supporter of the Hands-On Science Center, contributing their expertise and enthusiasm to summer camps, homeschool science events, and other educational programs. Now, they’re helping take that partnership to a whole new—and considerably messier—level.

“We are incredibly grateful to have community partners like Perikin Enterprises who are willing to share their time, talent, and engineering expertise with our visitors,” said Austin Sisco, the Executive Director of the Hands-On Science Center. “They’ve helped us bring STEM to life for students throughout the year, and now they’re helping us create what may be our biggest—and definitely one of our messiest—events yet!”

Pumpkin Destruction Saturday will give participants a chance to see engineering principles in action while enjoying an unforgettable fall experience. The event is designed to be both entertaining and educational, demonstrating how concepts such as force, motion, energy, trajectory, and structural design can turn a simple pumpkin into the star of a spectacular STEM experiment.

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Whether you’re fascinated by engineering, love watching things get smashed, or simply want to enjoy an unusual family activity, Pumpkin Destruction Saturday promises plenty of science, excitement, and pumpkin-powered fun. Come one, come all-and bring those pumpkins!

Pumpkin Destruction Saturday

Saturday, November 7

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Hands-On Science Center

101 Mitchell Blvd.

Tullahoma, Tennessee

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Come ready for science. Stay for the pumpkin destruction!

About the Hands-On Science Center

The Hands-On Science Center is dedicated to inspiring curiosity and a love of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through interactive, hands-on experiences for learners of all ages. Through educational programs, camps, special events, and community partnerships, the center brings STEM concepts to life in engaging and memorable ways.

About Perikin Enterprises, LLC

Perikin Enterprises, LLC is a valued community partner of the Hands-On Science Center, supporting STEM education through engineering expertise and hands-on involvement in programs including summer camps and homeschool science events. Their continued partnership helps provide students and families with opportunities to see real-world engineering in action.