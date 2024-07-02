Connect with us

Hands on Science Center offers Summer Camp discount “thunder”

Published

The Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) is a dynamic and engaging science education hub in Tullahoma, dedicated to inspiring curiosity and learning through interactive exhibits and immersive experiences in person and virtually.

There is still summer fun to be had at the Hands on Science Center (HOSC) summer camps. Austin Cisco, Director of Facilities and Development for the HOSC was recently a guest on Thunder Radio’s interview show “Connecting Coffee County” and he told us that there are three weeks of camp left.

Austin offered campers a discount on camp. Use the code “thunder” for a $20 discount on summer camp at the HOSC.

Basic Camps Only $145 for a week full of discovery and excitement, generously supported by Great Lakes Cheese. 10:00am-3:00pm (ages 6-13)

ADVANCED CAMP:

$245.00 9:00am-12:00pm (ages 8-11) 1:00pm-4:00pm (ages 12-16)

Before and After Care is available for an additional fee of $35 (7:30am-5:30pm)

The Hands On Science Center is located at 101 Mitchell Boulevard in Tullahoma.

📧 Email: info@hosctn.org

Find more information at: Website: www.hosc.org

