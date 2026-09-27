Hands-On Science Center Announces Fall Break Camp for Young Scientists

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. — Looking for something exciting and educational to keep kids engaged during fall break? The Hands-On Science Center is inviting children ages 6–13 to spend a week exploring, experimenting, and discovering at its upcoming Fall Break Camp, taking place October 5–9 from 9:00AM-3:00PM (begin drop off as early as 8:30AM and pick up as late as 3:30PM).

Designed for curious kids who love to ask questions and discover how things work, the weeklong camp will be packed with hands-on experiments, mind-blowing discoveries, interactive activities, and nonstop fun.

Whether your child dreams of becoming a scientist or simply enjoys exploring the world around them, Fall Break Camp offers an opportunity to dive into science in a fun, engaging, and hands-on environment.

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Camp is $195 per child for the week, with a special member rate of $145 per child. Before- and after-care options are also available for families who need additional flexibility.

“Fall break is the perfect time for kids to get curious, try something new, and have fun while learning,” said Austin Sisco, Executive Director of the Hands-On Science Center. “Our Fall Break Camp is designed to let kids explore science through exciting, hands-on experiences they’ll remember long after the week is over.”

Spaces are limited, so families are encouraged to register soon to reserve a spot. Before and aftercare is available 7:30AM-5:00PM for an additional fee.

Fall Break Camp at a Glance

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Dates: October 5–9

Ages: 6–13

Camp Hours: 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Before & After Care: Available

Cost: $195 per child

HSC Member Cost: $145 per child

Give your child a fall break filled with discovery, creativity, experimentation, and FUN! Join the Hands-On Science Center for a week of unforgettable scientific adventures.

For registration and additional information, go to HOSC.org.

About the Hands-On Science Center

The Hands-On Science Center is dedicated to inspiring curiosity and a love of learning through interactive, hands-on science experiences for children, families, schools, and the community.