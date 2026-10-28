Halloween Safety Tips: Keeping Trick-or-Treaters Safe This Weekend

With Halloween coming up Saturday, families across Southern Middle Tennessee are preparing for a night of costumes, candy and trick-or-treating.

While Halloween is a fun tradition for children and families, safety officials are reminding everyone to take a few simple precautions.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should make sure costumes fit properly to prevent trips and falls. Bright colors, reflective tape and glow sticks can also help make children more visible to drivers after dark.

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Children should always use sidewalks when available, cross streets at intersections and avoid running between parked vehicles. Younger children should be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down in residential neighborhoods and remain especially alert for children who may unexpectedly enter the roadway.

Parents should also inspect Halloween candy before allowing children to eat it, checking for choking hazards, food allergies or damaged packaging.

Families are encouraged to carry flashlights, travel in groups and establish a plan for older children who may be trick-or-treating without an adult.

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With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, neighborhoods could see plenty of activity throughout the evening.

A little extra caution can help ensure everyone enjoys a safe and happy Halloween.