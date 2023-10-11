Halloween Fun Master List

There are so many opportunities to have fun in our area this time of year. Thunder Radio is composing a list of them here:

October 13th-4PM-Stories of the Undead-Coffee County Manchester Public Library https://www.facebook.com/events/1355018035049522

October 13th-Zombie Walk https://www.facebook.com/events/6602820646463786/

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

October 14th-Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser-Coffee County Manchester Public Library https://www.facebook.com/events/238824599136655

October 14th – Fall Festival hosted by First Church of Nazarene, 1419 McArthur St. in Manchester from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Bonfire, Hayride, yard games, bounce house, worship karaoke, face painting, photo booth and door prizes. Chili cook off – entries submitted for judging at 4:30. Chili dog dinner from 5-6. Trunk or treat from 6-6:30

October 14th – New Union Elementary Fall Festival from 3-7 p.m. at 3320 Woodbury Highway. Auction, vendors, sweet shop, games, face painting, inflatables, crafts and more.

October 18th-Spooky Yoga with Silly kids https://www.facebook.com/events/595564996090306

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

October 21st-Halloween Bash-Rotary Park (see flyer below)

October 27&28 -Manchester Arts Center-Haunted Theater https://www.facebook.com/events/805446747997382

October 28th-Inaugural Haunts and Hops https://www.facebook.com/events/1384784402246198/

October 28th-C.A.R.S. Trunk or Treat Cruise In (see flyer below)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

October 31st-Safe on the Square-Manchester 3-5PM (see flyer below)

October 1-31st-Haunted Hallow Walk-All month long 6-11PM (see flyer below)

**If you know of an event that we should add to this list, please email us wmsr@thunder1320.com