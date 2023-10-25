Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Halloween Fun Master List

Published

There are so many opportunities to have fun in our area this time of year. Thunder Radio is composing a list of them here:

October 27&28 -Manchester Arts Center-Haunted Theater https://www.facebook.com/events/805446747997382

October 28th-Inaugural Haunts and Hops https://www.facebook.com/events/1384784402246198/

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

October 28th-C.A.R.S. Trunk or Treat Cruise In (see flyer below)

Bring your family and friends to the Common John Brewery Trunk or Treat, on 
Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12-3 p.m. (see flyer below)


Festivities include pumpkin painting, games, kids costume contest
and more!

October 31st-Safe on the Square-Manchester 3-5PM (see flyer below)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

October 31st-Halloween and Haunted House-on the square in Manchester 5:30-8PM

October 31st-Trinity Baptist Church Trunk or treat 5:50-7:30PM (see flyer below)

October 31st-Coffee County Rescue squad Halloween party https://www.facebook.com/events/850328200069941/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

October 31st-Truck or Treat First Baptist Church in Manchester https://www.facebook.com/events/s/trunk-or-treat/2386390301547850/

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

October 30th Manchester Rural Health Clinic Trail of Treats (see flyer below)

October 1-31st-Haunted Hallow Walk-All month long 6-11PM (see flyer below)

**If you know of an event that we should add to this list, please email us wmsr@thunder1320.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023