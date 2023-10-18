Halloween Fun Master List

There are so many opportunities to have fun in our area this time of year. Thunder Radio is composing a list of them here:

October 18th-Spooky Yoga with Silly kids https://www.facebook.com/events/595564996090306

October 21st-Halloween Bash-Rotary Park (see flyer below)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

October 27&28 -Manchester Arts Center-Haunted Theater https://www.facebook.com/events/805446747997382

October 28th-Inaugural Haunts and Hops https://www.facebook.com/events/1384784402246198/

October 28th-C.A.R.S. Trunk or Treat Cruise In (see flyer below)

October 31st-Safe on the Square-Manchester 3-5PM (see flyer below)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

October 31st-Trinity Baptist Church Trunk or treat 5:50-7:30PM (see flyer below)

October 31st-Coffee County Rescue squad Halloween party https://www.facebook.com/events/850328200069941/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

October 31st-Truck or Treat First Baptist Church in Manchester https://www.facebook.com/events/s/trunk-or-treat/2386390301547850/

October 30th Manchester Rural Health Clinic Trail of Treats (see flyer below)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

October 1-31st-Haunted Hallow Walk-All month long 6-11PM (see flyer below)

**If you know of an event that we should add to this list, please email us wmsr@thunder1320.com