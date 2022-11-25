Hal Moore Broyles, passed away on November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was 94 years old. His loving wife of 39 years, Charlotte was at his side. Hal was born on July 6, 1928 in Coldwater, Lincoln County, Tennessee. He graduated from Lincoln County High School. After high school he attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He served in the Army as a Corporal during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. Hal then returned to Tennessee and in 1954, he graduated from Middle Tennessee State College (now University). Hal was the first graduate to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from MTSU. He then moved to Los Angeles, California and enrolled in the master’s program in advertising art at UCLA. In 1957 he accepted a position as a technical illustrator at Arnold Engineering and Development and moved his family to Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was employed at AEDC as a technical illustrator in the graphics department (with his now sister-in-law, Thelma Bearden, who introduced him to Charlotte) until he retired in 1994. Doing technical drawings was not his true passion. Hal was an accomplished artist, represented by Locals Gallery in Sewanee, Tennessee. He is known to many for his whimsical thumb print birds, but his best work was his abstract art in a post-expressionist style. After retiring he returned to MTSU and took jewelry design, again showing his eye for abstract design. His work is in private collections across the country. Hal was an avid bicycler most of his life. He was a member of the Highland Rim Bicycle Club for many years and rode organized rides from 25 to 100 miles. He continued to bicycle until age 75 when the size of motor vehicles and distracted drivers made him decide it was no longer safe. Hal was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a good friend to many. He touched the lives of all who he encountered. One long-time friend described him as “a breath of fresh air.” He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Hal is survived by his wife of 39 years, Charlotte Vogelgesang Broyles, as well as a granddaughter, Erin Moyse Schoos (Rob) and a great-granddaughter, Nola Pearl Schoos of Redington Shores, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who say that Uncle Hal was always their favorite. Hal was predeceased by his parents, Hosea L. and Mamie Moore Broyles; brothers, Horace and Frank Horton Broyles; sisters, Evelyn Broyles Murray (Dick) and Frances Broyles Murray (Bill); his daughter, Katherine Broyles Moyse, and his son, Joel Aaron Broyles. The funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma at 10:00am on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 with a reception immediately following. Entombment will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family has requested donations in lieu of flowers to local mission projects at First Presbyterian Church, 204 East Grundy Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or online at www.fpctullahoma.org or St. Francis Society Animal Rescue, PO Box 261614, Tampa, FL 33685-1614 or online at www.stfrancisrescue.org.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.