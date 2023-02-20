Mrs. Gwendolyn Carrick, age 84, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Tullahoma, TN.

Mrs. Carrick was born in Woodbury, TN, to her late parents R.I. “Buck” Riddle and Lillie Mae Thaxton Riddle. She worked for many years as a teller for People’s Bank and Trust in Manchester, TN. In her free time, she enjoyed making flower arrangements, doing seasonal decorating, and very much enjoyed sending greeting cards to family and friends. Her life’s devotion was to her late daughter, Vicki Orr. Mrs. Carrick was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ.

Mrs. Carrick is survived by many cousins and dear friends she loved dearly.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00pm with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carrick family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com