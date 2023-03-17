Connect with us

Gwen Griffith

Gwen Griffith of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her residence at the age of 73. No services are scheduled.

A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Mabel Jackson. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High School. Mrs. Griffith enjoyed gardening and listening to music. She loved animals, especially her dog, “Mama Mia”.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, William Dewayne Griffith and brother, Alan Jackson.

Gwen is survived by her daughter, Angel Harvey of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Jeremy West and his wife, Ashleigh and Brittany West and great grandchildren, Isaac and Maddie.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

