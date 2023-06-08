Grundy County Officer’s Short-Lived Career Ends in Arrest for Narcotics Smuggling

A Grundy County officer’s law enforcement journey abruptly ended after just 11 days on the job. Luther Hayes, hired as a Corrections Officer at Grundy County Detention Center on May 22, was arrested on June 2 for allegedly smuggling narcotics into the lockup. He now faces multiple charges, including introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a controlled substance, driving while in possession of methamphetamines, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Detective Leslie Turner’s report, dated June 6, revealed that suspicions of misconduct arose when Hayes displayed extreme irritability, spent excessive time in the female inmate area, and entered their cells after lights out. Testimonies from fellow officers indicated that Hayes had been falling asleep during his night shifts and disregarding instructions.

In response to the received information, a decision was made to conduct a thorough search of all officers who worked on the night of June 2. The search allegedly led to the discovery of a container in Hayes’ possessions, containing a small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance and an uncapped syringe. Hayes reportedly denied any involvement in supplying substances to anyone, but later, after being handcuffed, he admitted to having another baggie of white powdery substance concealed in his crotch area.

Hayes was immediately placed on a 72-hour investigative hold following his arrest, as authorities proceed with their inquiries into the alleged smuggling operation.