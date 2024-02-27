GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance westbound  from MM 134 to MM 130

Maintenance to perform a rolling roadblock with the help of THP to set up a lane closure to make several needed repairs to the drainage system in the median of I-24. This will be weekend work only. Location: Grundy County Lane Closure: I-24 West Bound Mile Marker 134 to 130 #1 fast lane Dates: Weekend work only. Saturday 3/2/24, and may need Saturday 3/9/24 (if rain out on Saturday, work will be performed on Sundays) Time: 7:00am to 5:30 pm CST Notes: 2 THP officers will be on the job site during this project.