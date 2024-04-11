Gregory Ray Hemken, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, April 8th, 2024 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 65. Greg was born in Manchester to the late Herman E. Hemken and Goldie Branch Hemken who survives. He graduated from Tullahoma High School and was an outstanding player for the Wildcats baseball team, which included the 1974 State Championship team. After being awarded a baseball scholarship, he continued his education at Motlow State. His successful baseball career included many records set for batting average and home runs. Greg met his current wife, Millie, after attending MTSU for a short time. After marriage, they lived in Chattanooga and had two sons, Jason and Chris. He decided to continue his education and completed his Associates degree in computers. After moving back to Tullahoma, he worked as the Assistant Manager at Verizon in Tullahoma. In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his wife, Millie Hemken; two sons, Jason Hemken and Chris Hemken; two sisters, Sheila Thornton and Sandy (Mike) Bennett); one brother, Tim (Amy) Hemken; one grandson, Niko Hemken; and his bonus grandchildren, Addie Grace Jones, Teagan Reece Jones, and Jaxx Bennett Jones. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14th, 2024 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 2:00-6:00pm, and again on Monday, April 15th, 2024 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Gary Johnson officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Greg’s memory be made to either the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741 or the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 290369, Nashville, Tennessee 37229.

