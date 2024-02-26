Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast set for March 2 at Damron’s Restaurant

Imagination Library of Coffee County invites the community to attend Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast to support early childhood literacy in Coffee County. The fundraising breakfast will be held 8-10 a.m., March 2, at Damron’s Restaurant in Tullahoma. Tickets cost $10, with free admission for children 4 years old and younger. All proceeds go toward the program of Imagination Library of Coffee County to provide books for children in Coffee County.

“Join us to enjoy a tasty green eggs and ham breakfast with all the fixings and beverages provided by Gloria Damron (owner of Damron’s Restaurant),” Bertha Smith, chairperson of Imagination Library of Coffee County. “This event is always fun, and it’s so rewarding to know that everyone participating positively impacts childhood literacy. We have planned a Dr. Seuss story time for the youngest attendees and a visit from the Cat in the Hat. The Imagination Library of Coffee County board members will be there to share information about the program. Join us, enjoy breakfast, and learn more about the Imagination Library program. Take the opportunity to sign your children up to receive books. It would be also wonderful if you make a donation of support.”

Smith enjoyed last year’s event. Such events bring the community together.

“The smiles on children’s faces bring me so much joy,” Smith said. “All members of Imagination Library of Coffee County appreciate the help of our community. Locals come to support our program every year, and that means so much. We are so thankful for Damron’s Restaurant. We’re looking forward to a wonderful Green Eggs and Ham breakfast.”

Attending the breakfast means more than just having a delicious meal.

“The Imagination Library supports early literacy for children of Coffee County,” Smith said. “The program instills love of reading, enhances school readiness, and improves academic success. The Imagination Library of Coffee County needs to raise funds to send the books out to the children at no cost to the family. We depend on support from the community and appreciate all that the community of Coffee County has done for us.”

Imagination Library of Coffee County provides books to children from birth to age 5 in Coffee County every month thanks to a partnership with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library selects the books, mails them, and covers operational overhead costs. The cost for purchasing the books – more than $75,000 a year – is split between Imagination Library of Coffee County and Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.

About 3,000 children in Coffee County receive books at no cost to their families every month.

Donations to Imagination Library of Coffee County can be made by visiting: https://governorsfoundation.org/donate/ and designating Imagination Library of Coffee County.