News

Greater Manchester Economic Development Board to Discuss Operational Structure and Incentives at Special Called Meetings on June 7

Published

On June 7, 2023 at 11am, the Greater Manchester Economic Development Board (GMEDB) will hold a special called work session and board meeting at Manchester City Hall Board Room. The aim is to address crucial matters for regional economic growth.

During the work session, the GMEDB will focus on discussing operational structure – exploring strategies for improved efficiency and effectiveness. They will also establish a standardized project intake form to streamline project evaluation and approval processes.

In addition, the board will examine different incentive models and implement strategies to attract businesses and stimulate economic growth in Greater Manchester.

Following the work session, the GMEDB will proceed with a special called board meeting. They will review and approve the minutes of the previous meeting, evaluate ongoing marketing efforts, discuss grant opportunities, and receive updates from the Chair regarding recent developments.

