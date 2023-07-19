Greater Manchester Economic Development Board and Tourism & Community Development Commission to Hold Special Called Meetings July 20

The Greater Manchester Economic Development Board (GMEDB) and the Manchester Tourism & Community Development Commission have announced their upcoming special called meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 20. These meetings will address important matters related to economic development and tourism in the Greater Manchester area.

The GMEDB meeting will commence at 11 a.m. in the Manchester City Hall Board Room. A crucial item on the agenda is a discussion with the GMEDB attorney to explore best practices. The meeting will conclude with an adjournment.

Simultaneously, the Manchester Tourism & Community Development Commission will convene their special called meeting at 5:00 p.m. in the Manchester City Hall Board Room. The agenda for this meeting includes checking committee member attendance to declare a quorum, providing citizens with the opportunity to present comments or questions, and approving the minutes from the April 2023 meeting. Katy Riddle will deliver the Manchester Chamber of Commerce report, followed by discussions on new business items such as the Coffee County “Out of the Darkness” Community Walk Sponsorship. The approval of budgeted expenditures and revisiting old business regarding the Tourism Grant will also be addressed. The next meeting is scheduled for August 14, 2023.

These special called meetings provide valuable platforms for community engagement, decision-making, and updates in economic development and tourism efforts in the Greater Manchester area. The GMEDB and Manchester Tourism & Community Development Commission remain committed to fostering growth, prosperity, and collaboration within the community.