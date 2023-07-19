Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Greater Manchester Economic Development Board and Tourism & Community Development Commission to Hold Special Called Meetings July 20

Published

The Greater Manchester Economic Development Board (GMEDB) and the Manchester Tourism & Community Development Commission have announced their upcoming special called meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 20. These meetings will address important matters related to economic development and tourism in the Greater Manchester area.

The GMEDB meeting will commence at 11 a.m. in the Manchester City Hall Board Room. A crucial item on the agenda is a discussion with the GMEDB attorney to explore best practices. The meeting will conclude with an adjournment.

Simultaneously, the Manchester Tourism & Community Development Commission will convene their special called meeting at 5:00 p.m. in the Manchester City Hall Board Room. The agenda for this meeting includes checking committee member attendance to declare a quorum, providing citizens with the opportunity to present comments or questions, and approving the minutes from the April 2023 meeting. Katy Riddle will deliver the Manchester Chamber of Commerce report, followed by discussions on new business items such as the Coffee County “Out of the Darkness” Community Walk Sponsorship. The approval of budgeted expenditures and revisiting old business regarding the Tourism Grant will also be addressed. The next meeting is scheduled for August 14, 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

These special called meetings provide valuable platforms for community engagement, decision-making, and updates in economic development and tourism efforts in the Greater Manchester area. The GMEDB and Manchester Tourism & Community Development Commission remain committed to fostering growth, prosperity, and collaboration within the community.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023