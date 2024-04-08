Grants to support rural school  partnerships for CTE programs  proposed

Connect with us

The General Assembly is considering legislation that aims to provide more career  and technical education (CTE) opportunities for students in rural parts of the state. 

House Bill 849, also known as The Rural Schools Innovation Act, would create a  two-year pilot program to provide grants to rural school districts for the expansion of  CTE programs in their high schools. 

“The idea is that instead of one school offering three or four average CTE programs, schools can partner with each other and have two great, quality programs,” said bill  sponsor State Rep. Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville.

The bill establishes $3 million for grant awards, subject to appropriations. The  Department of Education would oversee grant applications and awards. One  partnership from each region would be chosen to participate. The department  would then  study the effectiveness of the pilot program and submit its findings to the General  Assembly. The proposal will be considered for funding at a later date due to the  cost associated with the legislation.

