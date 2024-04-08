Grants to support rural school  partnerships for CTE programs  proposed

The General Assembly is considering legislation that aims to provide more career and technical education (CTE) opportunities for students in rural parts of the state.

House Bill 849 , also known as The Rural Schools Innovation Act, would create a two-year pilot program to provide grants to rural school districts for the expansion of CTE programs in their high schools.

“The idea is that instead of one school offering three or four average CTE programs, schools can partner with each other and have two great, quality programs,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville.

The bill establishes $3 million for grant awards, subject to appropriations. The Department of Education would oversee grant applications and awards. One partnership from each region would be chosen to participate. The department would then study the effectiveness of the pilot program and submit its findings to the General Assembly. The proposal will be considered for funding at a later date due to the cost associated with the legislation.