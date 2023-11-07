Grants Awarded to Coffee County Libraries

Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett was at Coffee County Lannom Memorial Public Library and Coffee County Manchester Public Library last week to present technology grants. These grants help bring desktops, laptops, monitors, and software to our community.
Trending
You May Also Like
News
SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break
A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...
News
A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...
News
A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...
Sports
District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...