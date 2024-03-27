Grant program would provide anti-choking devices to schools

The K-12 Subcommittee recently advanced legislation to increase the availability of anti-choking devices in Tennessee schools.

House Bill 2028 , sponsored by State Rep. Greg Martin, R-Hixson, would require the Tennessee Department of Health to administer a grant program to reimburse public and private schools and first responders for anti-choking devices.

“These devices safely remove food, candy, coins, balloons and (whatever) else might be stuck in an airway,” Martin said.

Anti-choking devices help clear objects out of airways using negative pressure. The program would reimburse schools for the purchase of one device for each cafeteria in a school and medical first responders for one device in each emergency response vehicle.

More than 12,000 children in the United States are taken to the hospital every year for choking on food. It is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children younger than five. House Bill 2028 is scheduled to be heard in the Education Administration Committee on March 27. If approved, the three-year grant program would take effect July 1. LifeVac Anti Choking First Aid Kit Device