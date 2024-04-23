Connect with us

News

Grant program helps solve violent  crimes

Published

Legislation offering additional support to solve more violent crimes in Tennessee  advanced out of the Criminal Justice Committee this week.

The Tennessee Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods Support Act (TN-VICTIMS), sponsored by State Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, would provide grants to law enforcement agencies to fund strategies and  initiatives aimed at improving violent crime clearance rates and supporting victims  statewide.

“Keeping Tennesseans safe remains a top priority for Republicans in the General  Assembly,” Russell said. “The TN-VICTIMS Act will provide valuable assistance to law enforcement agencies across  our state to ensure violent criminals are quickly brought to justice. This will improve public safety and provide victims with the support they deserve.”

The grant program would be developed by the Department of Finance and  Administration’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs, in consultation with the  Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, the  Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Tennessee Bureau of  Investigation (TBI). All law enforcement agencies in Tennessee would be eligible to  receive funding.

According to the most recent TBI data, 502,189 crimes were reported statewide in  2022. Of those cases, 179,960, or 35.8 percent, resulted in arrests. 

House Bill 2794 is scheduled to be heard in the Finance, Ways and Means  Subcommittee on April 16.

