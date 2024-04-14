Connect with us

News

Grant program for school emergency  alert response systems advances

Published

Legislation that would establish a grant program for safety alert systems in  Tennessee public schools advanced out of the Government Operations Committee  this week.

House Bill 2528, sponsored by State Rep. Ron Gant, R-Piperton, would provide $60,000 annually to assist local school districts and public  charter schools with the installation of rapid response devices. The systems can  pinpoint the exact locations of an emergency and directly notify law enforcement in situations such as a medical emergency, unauthorized intruder, or other crisis. 

“This is a very important bill that will take a step into the right direction to protect  our children at school with all the uncertainty that we face in this world,” Gant said.  “Our children are our future and… this bill adds a very important safety measure to protect (them) while at school.”

The Department of Education would be in charge of administering the grant  program and funds must be awarded to two schools from each of the state’s three grand divisions.

House Bill 2528 will now go to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee for further  consideration.

