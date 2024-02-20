Graciela “Gracie” Gomez of Cowan, TN, passed this life on Monday, February 19, 2024 at her residence at the age of 66. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.

A native of Alice, TX, Gracie was the daughter of Guadalupe Garza and the late Adelaida Hinojosa Garza. She was raised in Texas but relocated to Tennessee in 2012. She was a proud Texan but loved living in Tennessee. She attended the Pelham Church of Christ.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Gerald Lerma.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gracie is survived b her husband of 48 years, Gregorio Gomez of Cowan; son, Greg Gomez Jr (Vanessa) of Robstown, TX; daughters, Genoveva Lerma of Corpus Christi, TX and Gabby Crabtree (Kirby) of Monteagle; brothers, George Garza (Blanca), Guadalupe Garza, Jr (Rose) and Emilio Garza; sisters, Maria Guadalupe Villarreal, Gloria Gonzalez and Paula Garza and grandchildren, Gregory Cain Gomez, Ella Jade Gomez and Gianna Lerma.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.