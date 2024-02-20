Connect with us

Graciela “Gracie” Gomez

Published

Graciela “Gracie” Gomez of Cowan, TN, passed this life on Monday, February 19, 2024  at her residence at the age of 66. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.

A native of Alice, TX, Gracie was the daughter of Guadalupe Garza and the late Adelaida Hinojosa Garza. She was raised in Texas but relocated to Tennessee in 2012. She was a proud Texan but loved living in Tennessee. She attended the Pelham Church of Christ.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Gerald Lerma.

Gracie is survived b her husband of 48 years, Gregorio Gomez of Cowan; son, Greg Gomez Jr (Vanessa) of Robstown, TX; daughters, Genoveva Lerma of Corpus Christi, TX and Gabby Crabtree (Kirby) of Monteagle; brothers, George Garza (Blanca), Guadalupe Garza, Jr (Rose) and Emilio Garza; sisters, Maria Guadalupe Villarreal, Gloria Gonzalez and Paula Garza and grandchildren, Gregory Cain Gomez, Ella Jade Gomez and Gianna Lerma.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

