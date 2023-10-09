GOVERNOR LEE, TDEC ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $26 MILLION FOR PARKS AND RECREATION

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of

Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced $26,501,705.74 has

been awarded to 32 communities across Tennessee for local parks and

recreation projects as the Governor travels statewide touting

conservation investments.

“From Mountain City to Memphis, our state is blessed with natural beauty

and rich resources,” Lee said. “These investments are critical in

providing outdoor experiences for Tennesseans to enjoy for generations

to come, and I appreciate the Tennessee General Assembly’s partnership

in this effort.”

Funding is made possible through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund

(LPRF). Administered by TDEC’s Division of Recreation Resources, LPRF

funds may be used for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas,

greenways, and the purchase of land for recreational facilities. LPRF is

a competitive grant program and provides funds via reimbursements for

awarded projects with qualified expenses.

“The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is proud to

assist local leaders across the state with these important projects in

their communities,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We look

forward to seeing these projects enhance communities across the state.”

The announcement comes as Lee traveled the state on a Conservation Tour

in September with visits to:

* Seven Islands State Park in Kodak, TN

* Brownfield Project in Bolivar, TN

* Middle Fork Bottoms State Park in Three Way, TN

* Booker T. Washington State Park in Chattanooga, TN

* Mousetail Landing State Park in Linden, TN (Tennessee Serves event)

In the coming years, the Lee administration is committed to furthering

the state’s conservation strategy by building on the recommendations of

public and private stakeholders across Tennessee. The agenda’s goals

include exploring opportunities to improve water infrastructure and

quality, supporting natural areas, expanding safe nuclear energy

production and more.

Grant monies include an award to the City of Winchester.

$475,000 has been awarded to the City of Winchester for improvements at

City Park. The project includes lighting for the ball fields and

ADA-compliant restrooms.

“These improvements to our ball fields will provide more opportunities

for children to be active and have fun,” said State Rep. Iris Rudder,

R-Winchester. “These upgrades will help ensure that even more people can

continue to enjoy the wonderful amenities that we have right here in

Winchester. I appreciate the dedicated work of everyone involved in

securing this substantial investment for our community and I look

forward to seeing these projects completed.”

“Parks are a very important part of our communities,” said State Sen.

Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma. “I am very pleased these funds are

available to improve our local parks which serve as wonderful outdoor

spaces for our residents, improve the quality of life for our citizens,

and promote outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who

were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”