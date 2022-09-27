Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard to support hurricane relief efforts in Florida

Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, announced today that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday.

“As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tennessee National

Guard stands ready to support response and recovery efforts in the aftermath

of the storm,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I commend our Guardsmen and women for

representing the Volunteer State and answering the call to help Floridians

in need.”

Guardsmen throughout the state are currently being notified through their

respective commands and will be preparing to assist the Florida National

Guard with post-hurricane recovery and debris removal. Currently, the

Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade will be the Task Force Headquarters element

and units from both the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 230th

Sustainment Command will be mobilizing specific units to support the task

force. Three helicopters with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion are

also scheduled to assist.

“We have a tremendous amount of experience responding to natural disasters

like hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes and we are ready to help the citizens

of Florida,” said Holmes. “It is why we wear the uniform and once again it’s

the strength of the National Guard on display. We’re grateful for the

families, employers, and communities for their continued ongoing support to

our Guardsmen.”

The Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency have been communicating with their counterparts in Florida and the National Guard Bureau over the past few days to prepare for this activation. States

have mutual support agreements with nearby states in case of emergencies or

large-scale disasters. This allows for National Guard forces to mobilize

rapidly to respond to emergencies in other states. Florida and Tennessee

have a pre-existing mutual support agreement already in place for just such

an emergency.