Good Friends Music Fest set for Thursday-Saturday in Manchester

rganizers for the 9th annual Good Friends Music Fest are set for this years event – which will be held Thursday Sept. 24 through Saturday, Sept. 26.

Thursday will be at Beans Creek Winery, Friday at Common John Brewing Company and Saturday at Rotary Park next to the Manchester Recreation Center.

All three days are free to attend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fang Distortion will open the festivities at 5 pm Thursday at Beans Creek.

Friday will feature music on the Common John Main Satge and acts at The Nook between bigger sets. Music wraps at 10 p.m.

Saturday sets begin with “Under Investigation” at 3 p.m. at Rogtary Park. The final set will be The Jauntee from 9-10 p.m.

Learn more at goodfriendsmusicfest.com