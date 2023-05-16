Good Friends Music Fest expands to two days, June 2-3 in Manchester

The sixth annual Good Friends Music Fest will expand to include a second day this year – kicking off Friday June 2 at Common John Brewing Company and then moving to Rotary Amphitheater on Saturday, June 3.

Friday night festivities at Common John Brewing Company (210 Woodbury Highway) will be from 5-10 p.m. Bands include Stady Rotation, Joey Fletcher Band, Macy Tabor, Trevor Clark & The Current Situation.

Saturday music will run from 2-10 p.m. at Rotary Park (557 N. Woodland St.) and the lineup includes Steady rotation, Killakeyz Band, Yonder Grove, Hum Ripple, Tin Roof Cats and P-Nuckle.

Admission is free both days and there will be art and craft vendors, beer and food trucks. Bring your own chairs and blankets.

More information on artists and vendor applications can be found by clicking here.