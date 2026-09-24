Good Friends Music Fest continues Friday, Saturday

Good Friends Music fest runs through the end of the night Saturday in Manchester.

Kickoff was held Thursday at Beans Creek Winery, Friday will be at Common John Brewing Company and Saturday at Rotary Park next to the Manchester Recreation Center.

All locations are free to attend.

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Friday will feature music on the Common John Main Satge and acts at The Nook between bigger sets. Music wraps at 10 p.m.

Saturday sets begin with “Under Investigation” at 3 p.m. at Rogtary Park. The final set will be The Jauntee from 9-10 p.m.

Learn more at goodfriendsmusicfest.com