GOLF: Stowe’s 35 leads CHS in Monday win

Published

Jack Stowe prepares to hit a shot Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Stowe shot a 35 on the day to lead Coffee County. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

Red Raider Jack Stowe carded a 1-under par round of 35 in a 9-hole match Monday at WillowBrook to help lead Coffee County to a win.

As a team the Raiders finished at 161, which was 11 strokes better than Tullahoma’s 172 and well ahead of Marshall County’s 195.

Rounding out the scoring for Coffee County were Jackson Shemwell at 41, Noah Costello 42 and Brady Daugherty 43.

Stowe’s 35 was good enough for first-place overall.

Meanwhile, Lady Raiders Leah Kate Sullivan and Araya Hughes teamed up for a 107 and that was good enough for first place over Marshall County’s 120. Tullahoma did not have two girls to qualify a score.

PHOTOS BELOW FROM MONDAY, AUG 21, 2023 TAKEN BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM | AM 1320

Jack Stowe
Noah Costello
Beau Murray
Araya Hughes
Jackson Shemwell
Leah Kate Sullivan

