GOLF: Raiders rout Lincoln County in Monday match

Coffee County’s boys golf team had two golfers in the 70s on their way to a 88 stroke win over Lincoln County at WillowBrook Golf Course Monday afternoon.

Jack Stowe’s 3-over-par 75 was the best score on the course for the day. Noah Costello was right on his heels with a 78. Also scoring for the Raiders were Jackson Shemwell with an 82 and Brady Daugherty at 85.

Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders got a solid 88 from Araya Hughes but couldn’t keep pace with Lincoln County, falling 162-189. Leah Kate Sullivan shot 101 for CHS.