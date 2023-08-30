Connect with us

GOLF: Raider boys take first in 9-hole match, girls second

Published

Araya Hughes

The Red Raider golf team edged Franklin County on the Rebels’ home course to take first place in a three-team tournament Tuesday at Tims Ford.

Raider sophomore Noah Costello’s 40 led the way for Coffee County in the 9-hole match. Brady Daugherty knocked in a 42, Breyton Anderson 44 and Jack Stowe 45 to round out the scoring for the Raiders at 171. That was one stroke better than Franklin County’s 172. Lincoln County came in third at 202.

Meanwhile, Lady Raider duo of Araya Hughes and Leah Kate Sullivan shot 96 to come in second behind Lincoln County. Hughes shot 44, good enough for second overall among all girls.

