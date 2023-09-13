GOLF: Raider boys get Tuesday sweep at Riverbend

The Coffee County boys golf team cruised to a 9-hole win Tuesday at River Bend Country Club in Shelbyville.

The Raiders were 23 strokes better than second place Shelbyville and 35 strokes better than third place Lincoln County.

Sophomore Noah Costello topped the leaderboard for the Raiders with a 39. Jackson Shemwell carded a 42, Jack Stowe 43 and Brady Daugherty 44 to give Coffee County a 168.

Meanwhile, in girls play the Lady Raiders placed second behind Lincoln County. Araya Hughes carded 51 and Leah Kate Sullivan a 56.