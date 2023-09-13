Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

GOLF: Raider boys get Tuesday sweep at Riverbend

Published

Jackson Shemwell

The Coffee County boys golf team cruised to a 9-hole win Tuesday at River Bend Country Club in Shelbyville.

The Raiders were 23 strokes better than second place Shelbyville and 35 strokes better than third place Lincoln County.

Sophomore Noah Costello topped the leaderboard for the Raiders with a 39. Jackson Shemwell carded a 42, Jack Stowe 43 and Brady Daugherty 44 to give Coffee County a 168.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, in girls play the Lady Raiders placed second behind Lincoln County. Araya Hughes carded 51 and Leah Kate Sullivan a 56.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023