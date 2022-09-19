Connect with us

GOLF: Lady Raiders take third to advance out of district play; boys fall 3 strokes shy of region

Cadie Prater

The Lady Raiders of Central High School scored a 186 overall to take third place in the District tournament Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course. The score was good enough to advance CHS out of district and into region tournament play next week.

Maggie Crouch and Cadie Prater each carded a 93 for Coffee County to come in 11 strokes ahead of fourth place Lawrence County. The top three teams advanced.

The Raiders boys weren’t so fortunate, however. Coffee County came in with a team score of 351, three strokes off the pace for third place Tullahoma Wildcats at 348.

The Raiders had five players on the course and everyone stayed in the 80s. Freshman Noah Costello and junior Jackson Shemwell led the way for Coffee County, each carding an 87. Jack Stowe turned in an 88 and Jacob Holder and Beau Murray each finished at 89.

With their fourth place finish, the golf season comes to an end for the Raider boys.

Lawrence County won the tournament at 318 and will advance to the region with Shelbyville (344) and Tullahoma (348).

