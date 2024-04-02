GOLF: Coffee Middle, Westwood pick up wins Monday

Coffee Middle Golf opened the season with a 12 flags to 0 win over Harris Middle Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Club.

All four groups on the course for Coffee Middle got 3-0 sweeps.

Group 1 was Levi Rollman and Caleb Studd; group 2 was Luke Lowe and Elijah Carter; group 3 Riley Keele and Rylan Melson; group 4 Dax Carney and Eli Williams.

Westwood 6.5, Tullahoma 5.5

Westwood went out to WillowBrook Monday and edged past Tullahoma by 1 flag.

The Group of Blaine Bonner and Preston Vickers got a clean sweep of 3 flags to none.

Gabriel Bonner and Cooper Hinson earned 2.5 flags and Danica Fleenor and Casen Francisco got a flag to get the 6.5 for Westwood.