Coffee Middle Golf smoked Franklin County 12 flags to none Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester.

The win puts the Raiders in the CTC championship next Monday, May 20th.

All four pairings for CMS won 3-0 Monday.

Paired up for the Raiders were Levi Rossman and Brandon Thomas; Luke Lowe and Elijah Carter; Riley Keele and Rylan Melson; Eli Williams and Dax Carney.