Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

GOLF: Coffee Middle claims third straight CTC Championship

Published

Levi Rossman.

Coffee Middle golf claimed the programs third straight CTC Tournament Championship on Monday.

CMS breezed through a match with Tullahoma at WillowBrook Golf Course, winning 10.5 flags to 1.5 flags in the match-play style event.

The groups of Riley Keele-Rylan Melson and Dax Carney-Eli Williams swept their matches, winning 3-0 each.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The group of Levi Rossman and Myles McIntosh picked up a 2.5-0.5 win and Luke Lowe-Elijah Carter won 2-1.

The win caps the season for CMS with a clean sweep of the regular season and the tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023