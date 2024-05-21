GOLF: Coffee Middle claims third straight CTC Championship

Coffee Middle golf claimed the programs third straight CTC Tournament Championship on Monday.

CMS breezed through a match with Tullahoma at WillowBrook Golf Course, winning 10.5 flags to 1.5 flags in the match-play style event.

The groups of Riley Keele-Rylan Melson and Dax Carney-Eli Williams swept their matches, winning 3-0 each.

The group of Levi Rossman and Myles McIntosh picked up a 2.5-0.5 win and Luke Lowe-Elijah Carter won 2-1.

The win caps the season for CMS with a clean sweep of the regular season and the tournament.