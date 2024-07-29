GOLF: Coffee County opens 2024 season with 4th place finish in Lawrence County

Coffee County Central golf opened the 2024 golf season with a pair of fourth place finishes in Lawrence County Monday, July 29.

The Raider boys and girls each placed fourth overall out of 11 schools.

On the boys side the Raiders had two golfers shoot in the 70s, led by Jack Stowe with a 73. Noah Costello carded a 78, Landon Collins 83 and Jaxon Phillips an 85 to round out the scoring for CHS.

The Raiders also go an 82 out of Levi Rossman and a 90 from Keller Hatfield in individual scoring.

The Lady Raiders were led by Leah Kate Sullivan’s 93, followed by a 126 from Karsyn Riddle.