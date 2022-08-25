Connect with us

GOLF: Coffee County boys, girls finish middle of the pack at Golden Classic

Published

Nine different groupings hits the course at WillowBrook Wedneday and the Raiders and Lady Raiders finished in the middle of the pack.

On the boys side, Coffee County Group a 354 – good enough for 5th. Jacob Holder and Brady Daugherty each led the way with 10-over par 82. The best score on the day for the Raiders actually came from the B group, a 6-over par 78 from junior Beau Murray.

Cookeville led all boys teams with a 299.

In girls play, Coffee County finished 5th out of 9 with a 178 using an 89 apiece from Maggie Crouch and Araya Hughes.

Cookeville also won the girls tournament with a 151.

Boys scores are determined by adding the total of four players; while girls scores are decided by adding the top two girls golfers scores from each group.

PHOTO GALLERY BELOW. ALL PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO | THUNDER THE MAGAZINE.

Cade Williams
Jackson Shemwell
Cadie Prater
Maggie Crouch
Cade Prater
Maggie Crouch
