Goldston Announces Run for Property Assessor

Friends and neighbors in Coffee County, I , William Huel Goldston, am announcing my candidacy for Property Assessor with a pledge of fair, accurate and sustainable service. You deserve this. Ever since my parents brought me home from the hospital, Coffee County has been my home. Over the decades of service in the USMC, as enlisted and as an officer, active and reserve, my home residence was Coffee County. Working as a financial, tax, real estate professional and entrepreneur I concentrated in Coffee County and the middle Tennessee area. We have seen a lot of changes and positive growth in that period, perhaps none so dramatic as the last few years. Coffee County has reached another water shed in its history, from this point decisions and actions taken today will affect the trajectory of future growth and quality of life for future generations. Due to my background I am uniquely qualified, with a proven track record of maintaining integrity and accountably while navigating a fast-paced stressful environment. I pledge while providing fair, accurate and sustainable service I will remain approachable and courteous while dealing with some of the most precious of an individual’s, family’s or business’s assets. Let us work together to make Coffee County the best it can be. Remember key voting dates, if you are not registered to vote please do and participate with us. I, William Huel Goldston respectfully ask for your vote.