Glenn Arthur Baker, age 65, of Hillsboro, TN passed away on April 17, 2024. He was born on July 2, 1958 to his late parents, Lloyd Baker and Margaret Baker Roach. In addition to his parents, Glenn is preceded in death by his brothers, Ray Baker, Roger Baker, Jerry Baker, and Pat Baker. He is survived by his sister, Mary Kimbril, several nieces and nephews, and many loving friends. Glenn was an avid NASCAR fan, and enjoyed watching football. A memorial service for Glenn is being planned for a later date.

Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements