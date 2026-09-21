Glenda Sue Buchanan

Glenda Sue Ausptiz Buchanan of Manchester, Tennessee passed from this life on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at her residence in Manchester at the age of 70 years.

A native of Fort Riley, Kansas, she is the daughter of the late Burton and Betty Teague Ausptiz. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one grandchild, Nicole Wade, and three great grandchildren, Noah Clark, Danny McDaniel and Kyestin Tomlin.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Glenda loved her family and enjoyed her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and spent approximately 35 years caring for others. She is married to Douglas Buchanan, and they have shared 43 years together. Glenda loved hummingbirds, the beach, and the 49ers. She also enjoyed drag racing, car races, old cars and car shows. Glenda was a kind and loving person, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Her survivors include her husband, Doug Buchanan of Manchester, Tennessee, six children, Tim (Vicky) Driver of Decherd, Tennessee, Gary Driver of Hillsboro, Tennessee, Doug (Rita) Buchanan of Manchester, Tennessee, John (Gina) Driver of Cullman, Alabama, Chris (Stacy) Buchanan of Florence, Alabama, and Tonya Blackburn (Aaron Curtis) of Hillsboro, Tennessee, one brother, Andy Ausptiz of Tullahoma, Tennessee, sisters, Gina (Danny) Butler of Manchester, Tennessee, Lena (Michael) Bryant of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and Carla. Glenda is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com

Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Glenda Buchanan.