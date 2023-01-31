Glen Allen “Bud” Casteel, 88, passed peacefully on January 30, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living Community in Tullahoma Tennessee. He was born on June 2, 1934 in Dante, Virginia. He was the son of Otis H. Casteel and Lake Pearl (Lewis) Casteel. Glen graduated from Ervinton High School, Class of 1953 in Nora, Virginia. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army stationed at the Presidio of San Francisco, CA and in Korea. He married his high school sweetheart Margaret Ruth Holbrook on April 8, 1957. They were married for over 53 years until Margaret’s passing in 2011. Glen worked at Arnold Engineering Development Center for many years and was a long-standing member of Arnold Golf Course where he had his first hole-in-one at age 82, and where they held a local golf tournament named “the Bud-Up tournament” after him. In addition to his parents and wife Margaret, he is predeceased by his brother Jim Casteel, and sisters Clara Russo, Janice Lambert, and Margaret Billmyer. He is survived by sons, Gregory Casteel and Gary Casteel (Rhonda); daughters, Elizabeth Casteel (Joseph) and Glenda Casteel; grandchildren, John Casteel (Aimee), Jack Casteel (Julia), Paul Casteel, Taylor Casteel, William Casteel (Brogan), and Rachel Nollmann (William); and great grandchildren, Callaghan Casteel and Hudson Casteel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 10:00am-12:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00pm with Bro. Jeff Collet officiating. Burial will follow thereafter at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Greg Casteel, Gary Casteel, John Casteel, Jack Casteel, Paul Casteel and William Casteel serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers gifts may be given to The American Heart Association. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.