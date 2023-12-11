Connect with us

News

Give blood or platelets with Red Cross ahead of busy holiday weeks

Published

As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the 

American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood or platelets for 

patients waiting for care over the holidays. 

From a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the 

potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to 

collect enough blood for patients during the winter months. When donors come to 

give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say 

thank you with several exciting opportunities: 

-Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald 

Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com 

Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV.

-Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

-Those who come to donate blood or platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the 

national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red 

Cross Blood Donor App, visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

You can schedule a blood donation at First Baptist Church 1006 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester on December 21, 2023 from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

