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GHOSTS OF HISTORY: MANCHESTER CITY CEMETERY TOUR

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Are you curious about the history of Manchester? Then make plans for Manchester City Cemetery on October 24th from 1 PM to 3 PM. Members of your record-shattering Manchester VFW All-American Post 10904 will be in period costume, portraying select former citizens of Manchester who are buried there.

This guided tour will point out notable features of the cemetery and explain why it is so unique. This will be an engaging event, both fun and educational: and one VFW hopes will become an annual event for our community.

The cost of the tour is only $5 per person. All proceeds go to VFW Post 10904 in support of our many community service events and programs supporting veterans and their families.

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Registration is required to avoid tour overcrowding. Registration is easy: contact VFW Commander Kimberly King at (251) 554-8836 or by email at flygal46@yahoo.com

For more information and to stay current on the latest news, visit our website or Facebook page.

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